Father's Day Love Story: Donnelly Family

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In preparation for Father’s Day on Sunday, families in the Capital Region are sharing their love stories from the heart. This next story comes from East Greenbush.

Mary Pat and Pat Donnelly planned to have three, maybe four kids. They had five.

After more than two decades as an Albany Police officer, the East Greenbush dad hung up his belt to put on an apron to take on the role of a stay-at-home dad last year. The decision is one his children couldn’t be more thankful for.

From helping with homework to baking allergy-free baked goods, Pat Donnelly can do it all.

