TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The newest member of the Troy Police Department was welcomed by a special guest. Amber Kelley was pinned for the first time by her father, Todd, during a ceremony Friday morning.

Todd said he’s a little nervous for his daughter, but he’s honored to witness her taking the next step in her career. Amber is excited to serve, and Todd said all the credit goes to her.

“My family grew up here, and I figured I would like to give back to a community that my family grew up in,” Amber said.

“I think her being an athlete for a lot of years and just her competitiveness and her drive and her willingness to help other people and her leadership,” Todd said. “I think those are probably the qualities that pushed her in that direction.”

Amber studied criminal justice at Herkimer County Community College and said she’s excited to start working for the department.