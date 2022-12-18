WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Police and Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire investigation are jointly investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Sunday in Wynantskill, with assistance from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Patrol. An unnamed 82-year-old woman perished as a result of the house fire.

The North Greenbush Police Department says the fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Residents were woken up by smoke detectors and the odor of smoke. Police say two adults were able to escape safely but reported another adult had not gotten out with them. Police also report that two dogs were able to escape the fire as well.

Responding crews arrived at the scene to find a “heavy fire condition,” but entered the house to find the missing resident. She was found within minutes, but rescue efforts could not be made. Her identity is not being released at this time as the family continues to make notifications.

“No matter what time of year it happens, this is an absolute tragedy but it’s obviously more

so just before the holidays,” said Chief David M. Keevern. “The fire crews did an absolutely

remarkable job despite the fire being fairly advanced by the time they got there. We can’t

thank them enough for everything they did.” “Our hearts go out to her friends and family

during this difficult time.”

Police say it is too early to speculate a cause for the fire.