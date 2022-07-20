VALLEY FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County (CCERC) is set to host its fourth-annual “Farm Day Out” event. The yearly event highlights a local farm and invites the community to learn about where their food and fiber come from.

This year, “Farm Day Out” is being hosted by Copses Farms Dairy. The Mayer family, owner, and operator of Copses Farms said, “We are honored and excited to be hosting CCE’s 4th Annual Farm Day Out. Copses Farms is a first generation family robotic dairy, milking close to 1000 cows on over 2500 acres, much of which is conserved as forever farmland.”

The family said they value community, animal welfare, land conservation, and sustainability. Producing high-quality milk, they said, requires healthy and comfortable cows, which depend on low-stress environments, consistent and repeatable routines, nutritious forage, fertile land, sustainable agronomy, and dedicated 24/7 cow care. “Our family and team are grateful for the opportunity to open our barn doors to our neighbors near and far, representing Rensselaer County farming families and agricultural business in this educational and fun event!”

The event has been scheduled for Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 355 Master Street in Valley Falls. On the farm, visitors will be able to take a tour, experience a hay ride, sample dairy products, visit local agriculture vendors, and learn more about where our food and fiber come from.

The public can also enjoy the variety of agriculture-related displays and activities. Farm Day out is made possible by contributions from other organizations such as the Rensselaer County Soil and Water District, Natural Resource Conservation Services, Hoosick Falls Future Farmers of America, 4-H Clubs, and The Center for Discovery, Rensselaer County Dairy Ambassadors, and others.

If you have any questions or special needs to attend this free event, you are asked to call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County at (518) 272-4210. They can also be reached by e-mail, at bw27@cornell.edu.