Families enjoy the end of the Fourth of July holiday weekend

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was the first holiday weekend without COVID-19 restrictions in New York State, and while the weather the past few days wasn’t the best, families took advantage of Monday before having to head back to work.

Hundreds of people came out to Grafton Lakes State Park Monday to take in the beautiful weather, while some even participated in a friendly sand sculpture competition.

“Just trying to build a big castle, and make a lot of stuff to add to it, cupcakes, rocks, seaweed, whatever we could add to it,” said Steve Loughman.

It was a fun way to wrap up the unofficial end of the holiday weekend, as families are able to start getting back to some normal summer activities again.

“We showed up and they said they were going to have a sandcastle building contest, so these two took advantage and signed up right away,” Kate Loughman said.

Especially after the weather through the holiday weekend wasn’t the best.

“You know, it’s the fifth of July, but here at the park most people have the day off, so it’s actually relatively busy here today, so we thought today would be a good day,” explained Tamara Beal, an environmental educator at Grafton Lakes.