TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County will be hosting its Fall Fest at Joe Bruno Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and 4 p.m. on Saturday. This event is free, however, attendees must register online before the event.

This event will have several family-friendly activities including trick-or-treating, two movies shown on the field, one each night, and a live music performance by “The Accents.” Hocus Pocus will be shown on Friday, with Encanto being shown on Saturday. The Accents will begin their performance at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Trick-or-treating waves will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, with groups every 15 minutes until 7 p.m. Other fall activities at the event will include a candy corn count, a pumpkin scavenger hunt, a photo spot, sidewalk chalk, and more. SouthPaw’s Den will be open until the movie starts each night.