TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Executive Director Kevin O’Connor of Joseph’s House & Shelter has announced plans to leave his position next spring. O’Connor has been the director at the homeless services organization since 2013.

O’Connor originally joined the agency in 1997. Joseph’s House board president Sr. Katherine Arsenault stated, “Kevin is the face of Joseph’s House and Shelter and has represented our agency so positively. His consistent leadership and passion for our mission ‘to provide non-judgmental services to end homelessness’ has fostered significant growth, providing us with a firm foundation for future success. We will miss his active presence but wish him well with our sincere gratitude as he transitions to new experiences.”

Joseph’s House & Shelter serves 2,000 men, women and children in the Capital District. It operates homeless street outreach programs, emergency shelters and permanent supported housing programs in Rensselaer and Albany Counties. In 2019 it acquired the Homeless Action Committee which operated housing and outreach programs in Albany County. In 2021, the agency was chosen ‘Non Profit of the Year’ by the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce.

Joseph’s House currently employs 94 staff members. This past summer, the agency’s direct services staff voted to join SEIU Local 200 union. O’Connor is quick to point out the union vote did not influence his decision to leave. He commented that unions have an important role to play in advocating for increased funding from the public sector to help non-profits remain sustainable in today’s economy. “I’ve been in leadership positions at Joseph’s House for nearly 25 years. I’m proud of our work together. It’s time to pass the baton to the next leader. I’ve reached the stage where I want to begin my vocational third act.”