Experience Troy Night Out either in-person or online this month

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – March’s Troy Night Out will be both in-person and virtual. Friday, March 26 between 5-9 p.m., Troy residents will have opportunities to shop, dine, and explore to help small businesses in their community.

Whiskey Pickle, Season’s Café and Tea House, and the women’s boutiques Mistik Boutique and Crush by Alexandra are new additions to the event this month.

“Troy is all about community!” said Katie Hammon, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy BID. “Get out and about this Troy Night Out to enjoy the beautiful spring weather while supporting your local small business community.”

For full details, visit the Downtown Troy website.