GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 23, the Grafton Lakes State Park is hosting a free family movie night on Long Pond Beach. The kid-friendly, PG-rated movie will be shown on a 16′ big screen starting at 9 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and chairs or seats. No registration is required for the event. The movie is being kept under wraps, but according to the park, it involves a blocky group of heroes banding together to stop an evil villain from conquering their colorful world.