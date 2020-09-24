Ex-Rensselaer County District Attorney Abelove acquitted of all charges

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove has been acquitted on all charges.
Closing arguments were held today, with both sides presenting their case to the judge. It was a bench trial, meaning a judge, not a jury, decides the verdict. It took the judge about three hours to make his decision.
Abelove’s charges stemmed from his handling of an officer-involved shooting in April 2016, when Troy Sgt. Randy French shot and killed Edson Thevenin during a traffic stop. Abelove was charged with two counts of official misconduct and one charge of perjury.
