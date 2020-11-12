Environmental conservation officers rescue 2 injured owls in 1 day

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting two separate owl rescues on the same day in Rensselaer and Columbia Counties.

Both owls were struck by motor vehicles on Sunday. One incident was in Copake and the other was in Brunswick.

Two environmental conservation police officers responded to reports of the injured barred owls. The officers captured the owls and brought them to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County.

ECO Davey taking two barred owls to a wildlife rehabilitator after they were hit by vehicles. (DEC)

ECO Davey taking two barred owls to a wildlife rehabilitator after they were hit by vehicles. (DEC)

Both animals seemed to respond well to treatment. Experts hope they’ll be able to rerelease them to the wild soon.

Barred owls are large owls also known as the northern barred owl or the hoot owl.