GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all stargazers! On September 15, head to the Deerfield Pavilion at the Grafton Lakes State Park for a fun night observing the night sky.

The star party is free to the public. Pre-registration is not required. The Albany Area Astronomers will provide visitors with telescopes. Visitors should enter via the main entrance and take the first left off the main entrance road.

There will also be signs for the program. The park reminds visitors to drive slowly at night. The event runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.