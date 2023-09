GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to enjoy an educational walk under the full moon? The Grafton Lakes State Park is offering a nighttime hike through the park on Friday, September 29, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Participants can observe the full moon while listening to a tale of fascinating facts and fantastic fiction about the moon. The event is suitable for participants ages seven and up.

Registration is required and costs $5 per person. To register, contact (518) 279-1155.