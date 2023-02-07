GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 18, the Grafton Trail Blazers will lead guided snowmobile rides that begs at Grafton Lakes State Park. The event is free of charge, but registration is required.

Spots are limited. Interested parties must have their equipment should arrive 30 minutes early with a snowmobile registered and insured in New York with a full tank of fuel. Trail rides start at 10 a.m., and leave every 10 minutes.

The 4 to 5-hour ride is approximately 65 miles roundtrip from Grafton Lakes State Park to Cherry Plain State Park and back. The trail consists of old log roads and seasonal roads closed to automotive traffic during the winter. There will be a stop at a food truck, cash only.

Please dress appropriately. For information regarding NYS laws and regulations on snowmobiling, click here. To pre-register, call the park at (518) 279-1155. Registration on the day of the event begins at 9 a.m.