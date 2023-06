GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want to go fishing but don’t have a fishing license? Head over to the Grafton Lakes State Park on June 24 for a free fishing clinic!

The clinic coincides with the Department of Environmental Conservation’s free fishing weekend on June 24 and 25. Park educators will be on site by the boat house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. loaning out fishing rods, demonstrating how to cast, and supplying bait while supplies last. There is a gate fee of $8 per vehicle.