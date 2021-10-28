Engineering students compete in pumpkin launching contest

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Hudson Valley Community College put their skills to the test Thursday in a pumpkin launching contest. The fun stems from the school’s Introduction to Engineering design class.

It’s become an annual tradition at the college, though it was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic. Associated Prof. Linda Lim said it’s a good way for students to test their knowledge in the real world.

The Student Activities Office provided prizes for the first and second place teams, and every student received extra credit for participating.

