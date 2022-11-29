EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of people in East Greenbush went without power Monday night due to equipment failure, according to National Grid. A claim form is available to those customers who may have experienced residential damage.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, about 500 National Grid customers in the East Greenbush area lost power due to equipment failure. Repairs were completed Tuesday afternoon.

National Grid continues to inspect individual customers to ensure they are safe to re-energize. Some customers may need electric repairs done to their home equipment and will need an electrician to complete a safety inspection of their home before National Grid can re-energize service.

Customers who want to file a claim due to damaged equipment in their home can do so using the following three options: