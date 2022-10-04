POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Delegates from Egypt spent time in the Capital Region on Tuesday to learn more about the clean energy practices some local farms have implemented. Wagner Farms in Poestenkill and the International Center of the Capital Region hosted the delegates.

The group consisted of experts studying climate change and how to decrease its impact. Wagner Farms showcased their methane digester, a machine that turns cow manure into energy that can power the farm.

Not only is the machine providing renewable energy, it’s also helping farms save money and combat rising costs.

“Rising commodity costs are a huge issue, so both feed fuel, everything we need to make the farm run, because costs are going up,” Wagner Farms partner Keith Wagner said.

Egypt recently joined the Global Methane Pledge, a promise from the United States and European World leaders to limit methane emissions and work toward cleaner energy practices.