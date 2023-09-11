EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Central School District has entered a district-wide “secure lockout” after Howard L. Goff Middle School received an unspecified threat over voicemail this morning. Out of an abundance of caution, buses are being redirected to their confidential staging locations away from school grounds while law enforcement is sent to schools, according to the district’s website.

According to the district’s website:

All students and staff are permitted to enter school and the school day continues as normal

No outdoor activities including physical education and recess

No unnecessary visitors may enter the schools

All schools will have increased police and law enforcement presence throughout the day. Parents and guardians who drop students off are advised to stay off school grounds until they are notified. Stick with NEWS10 as more information regarding the threat becomes available.