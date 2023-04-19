EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of East Greenbush passed a resolution Wednesday to lower the speed limit. All of the town roads will soon be reduced from 30 MPH to 25 MPH.

The vote passed 4-1 at Wednesday night’s town board meeting. Officials said there are nearly 300 roads in the town that will have the lower speed limits.

The signs will cost the town $50 each. The town supervisor said the total cost will be a little more than $8,000 plus the man power to change each sign.

Enforcement will begin on May 1.