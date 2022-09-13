EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of East Greenbush is set to have its first annual Community Day on Saturday, September 17. The event takes place in East Greenbush Town Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day will have vendors and crafters, as well as food trucks including the Heisenburger Food Truck and Kona Ice. Columbia Tae Kwon Do will be doing a demonstration at 1 p.m and CK Dance Company will be performing at 2 p.m.

There will be live K9 and drone demonstrations by law enforcement at the event. Emergency response companies will also be there with their trucks.

Community Day will have a raffle to support the East Greenbush Police Department K9 program. The event is hosted by the Town of East Greenbush and the East Greenbush Police Department.