RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store. The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect fled the scene on a CDTA bus, police said. She was wearing a black, puffy jacket at the time, along with jeans and white sneakers.

Do you recognize this woman? If so, give the East Greenbush Police a call. (Photo: East Greenbush Police Department)

If you have any information that may be relevant to this investigation, you are asked to call the East Greenbush Police Detective’s Division at (518) 479-2525. If you want to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (833) ALB-TIPS or visit their website.