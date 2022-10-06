RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store. The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect fled the scene on a CDTA bus, police said. She was wearing a black, puffy jacket at the time, along with jeans and white sneakers.
If you have any information that may be relevant to this investigation, you are asked to call the East Greenbush Police Detective’s Division at (518) 479-2525. If you want to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (833) ALB-TIPS or visit their website.