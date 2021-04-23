East Greenbush police need information on Thursday crash

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in East Greenbush are asking for the public’s help regarding a case that resulted in serious injuries.

The East Greenbush Police Department wants witnesses of a serious motor vehicle crash on Thursday to contact them at (518) 479-2525. Investigators say they need more information about the crash, which took place on Columbia Turnpike near Hampton Avenue at about 4:47 p.m.

The names of the drivers are being withheld pending further investigation, but police say both were sent to Albany Medical Center hospital to be treated for their injuries. They told NEWS10 that a tip indicated that street racing may have been the cause, but have no details to confirm so far.

