East Greenbush Police: Man posing as National Grid worker

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – East Greenbush Police said on Facebook that on Tuesday morning, a resident on Park Drive reported a Black male wearing a yellow fluorescent colored jacket tried to enter her home. She says that the man was posing as a National Grid employee.

The suspect claimed he had to turn off the gas and replace her meter. The resident refused to let him enter the house and contacted the police. The suspect drove off in a newer brown Kia SUV.

After investigation and contact with National Grid, Officer Mike Herrington determined that this suspect was not a contractor or employee of National Grid. If you experience a similar incident, notify East Greenbush PD at (518) 479-2525.