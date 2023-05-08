EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Columbia Turnpike in Worthman Lane. Police say that Charles Scott, 65, of East Greenbush, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police say they found Scott was driving East on Columbia Turnpike when he lost control of his motorcycle, crashing into a wooded area. A passenger was taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash to contact the detective’s office at (518) 479-2525.