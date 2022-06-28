RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you ever wanted to have an ice cream cone with your local police officers? Well, here’s your chance- the East Greenbush Police Department is holding a “Cone With a Cop” event on Thursday, June 30.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at the East Greenbush Library, 10 Community Way. Attendees will have the opportunity to chat with officers and ask questions, with no specific agenda to stick to.

Ice cream at the event will be free, courtesy of Stewart’s Shops and the police department. If you have any questions about the event, contact the police department at (518) 479-2525.