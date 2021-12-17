East Greenbush PD searching for missing teen

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Gabriel Rodriguez, 16, was last seen leaving Genet Elementary School at 7:45 a.m.

Police said he has not been seen or heard from since. Gabriel was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants and a black backpack, He may also be riding a gray bicycle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact the East Greenbush Police Department at 518-479-2525.