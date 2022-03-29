RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Greenbush Police Department K-9 located a BB gun that was used in a menacing case. K-9 Bear found the gun in only a few minutes.

On March 28 around 7 p.m., Rensselaer Police Department officers were dispatched to a gun call where a man had allegedly pointed a handgun at a victim after an incident involving her dogs. When an officer arrived on scene, the suspect fled on foot. Police said the officer quickly caught him and took him into custody.

Rensselaer police then requested East Greenbush Police Officer Josh Witko and his partner, K-9 Bear, to check the area for the firearm used in the incident. In three minutes, Bear indicated on an orange traffic cone. Under the cone was the BB gun, which was feet away from a school playground, according to police.

BB gun found by K-9 Bear (East Greenbush PD)

“This shows just how valuable our shared services agreement is,” said the East Greenbush Police Department on their Facebook page. “Officers from East Greenbush, Rensselaer, North Greenbush, Schodack, and other agencies routinely assist each other.”