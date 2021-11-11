East Greenbush PD investigating burglaries, asking for public’s help

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries in the area. The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects.

East Greenbush burglary suspect (East Greenbush PD)

Suspected vehicle in burglary incidents (East Greenbush PD)

The initial incident took place on November 10 around 2 p.m. on Valley View Avenue in East Greenbush. Police said an unknown male entered an occupied residence through a window. When confronted by the homeowner, he fled.

Police said the same suspect(s) are believed to be involved in another burglary on McDonald Lane and another similar incident on Budd Lane in East Greenbush. Residents in those areas are encouraged to review their home surveillance cameras and notify police of any suspicious activity.

Police also said these vehicles and suspects were in multiple neighborhoods on November 10 claiming to look for a lost dog while casing homes and may have been involved in other burglaries.

Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicles can contact the East Greenbush Police Department at 518-479-2525.