East Greenbush math teachers are taking a calculated approach to reach their students

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being inspired by videos of teachers passing rolls of toilet paper, teachers in the East Greenbush Central School District created their own video to spread love to the students they miss so much.

In the video below, 32 current teachers and 1 recently retired teacher from the East Greenbush Central School District are seen passing a calculator:

The teachers in the video are from the following schools in the district: Columbia High School, Howard L. Goff Middle School, and Red Mill Elementary School.

The video mostly consists of mathematics teachers, but also contains special education teachers who are currently teaching or co-teaching a mathematics class.

Inspiration for creating the uplifting video came from online. One month ago, Sand Creek Middle School teachers created the toilet paper video challenge to bring smiles to their students’ faces.

