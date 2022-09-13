TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Greenbush man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Monday for attacking someone with a frying pan in February 2020. On May 16, 2022, Earnest Hartfield, 47, was found guilty of the assault after a week-long jury trial.

Hartfield was found guilty of:

First-degree assault (Violent felony)

Two counts of second-degree assault (Felony)

Hartfield was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision on the first-degree assault conviction and seven years for the second-degree assault conviction. The terms will run concurrently.

“The East Greenbush Police Department’s efforts to collect key evidence were especially helpful in the success of this case, as the victim recanted and ultimately refused to testify at the trial,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. She credits Assistant District Attorney Spencer Lane with prosecuting the case.