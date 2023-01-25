EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With heavy snow predicted across the Capital Region midday Wednesday through early Thursday, the town of East Greenbush has declared a snow emergency. The town said there will be no parking on public roads for the duration of the snow emergency.

“Vehicles parked within four feet of public roads may be ticketed and towed,” Daniel Fiacco, Commissioner of the East Greenbush Department of Public Works, said in an emailed statement. “Also, please ensure all trash cans and refuse containers are at least four feet in from the edge of the pavement.”

The snow emergency will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and last through noon on Thursday. Any questions may be directed to the town Department of Public Works at (518) 477-6103.