EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — East Greenbush residents should not be alarmed by the presence of fire departments around the town on Tuesday night. According to the East Greenbush Fire Company, they will be performing drills with mutual aid companies.

The participating fire departments will also utilize hydrants near the Town of East Greenbush Highway Garage on Gilligan Road, Schodack Plaza near Tractor Supply, and the area of Empire State Blvd. in Schodack Center. Travelers in those areas are asked to use extra caution.