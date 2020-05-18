East Greenbush FD to host drive-thru donation drive Tuesday

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Fire Department will hold a drive-thru donation drive at the Park Station on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The initiative’s goal is to provide necessary items to those in the community who need help.

Jeff Tooker, the Chief of the East Greenbush Fire Department says any and all donations are appreciated at their headquarters at 68 Phillips Road. If you want to make a donation, follow signs to drive around to the back of the station, where you can drop off any of the following:

Non-perishables

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Flour

Rice

Tuna

Cereal

Soup

Dry beans

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Baby food

Canned Chicken

Applesauce

Hygiene Items

Sanitary products

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Conditioner

Soap

Disposable Razors

Combs

Hair bands

Face wipes

Deodorant

Sunscreen

Other

Large print crossword, sudoku, and word search books

Individual Craft Kits

Adult Coloring books

Prepackaged snacks

The event is offered in partnership with Rensselaer County Food Pantries, Rise Up Rensselaer County, and the FASNY Firemen’s Home.

