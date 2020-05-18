East Greenbush FD to host drive-thru donation drive Tuesday

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Fire Department will hold a drive-thru donation drive at the Park Station on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The initiative’s goal is to provide necessary items to those in the community who need help.
Jeff Tooker, the Chief of the East Greenbush Fire Department says any and all donations are appreciated at their headquarters at 68 Phillips Road. If you want to make a donation, follow signs to drive around to the back of the station, where you can drop off any of the following:
Non-perishables
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Pasta
- Pasta Sauce
- Flour
- Rice
- Tuna
- Cereal
- Soup
- Dry beans
- Canned fruits
- Canned vegetables
- Baby food
- Canned Chicken
- Applesauce
Hygiene Items
- Sanitary products
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Soap
- Disposable Razors
- Combs
- Hair bands
- Face wipes
- Deodorant
- Sunscreen
Other
- Large print crossword, sudoku, and word search books
- Individual Craft Kits
- Adult Coloring books
- Prepackaged snacks
The event is offered in partnership with Rensselaer County Food Pantries, Rise Up Rensselaer County, and the FASNY Firemen’s Home.
