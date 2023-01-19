EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared for the Town of East Greenbush. The emergency is effective from noon on January 19 until noon on January 21.

The Commissioner of Public Works explains this snow emergency is declared out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast predicting an ice and snow mix over the next two days. This declaration prohibits parking on the street allowing the public works department to treat to roads. There will be no parking on public roads and cars parked within four feet of public roads may be ticketed and towed. The commissioner also asks all trash cans and refuse containers are at least four feet from the edge of the pavement.