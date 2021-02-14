East Greenbush declares snow emergency

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SNOW EMERGENCY generic

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of East Greenbush has declared a snow emergency ahead of an incoming winter storm on Sunday night. The storm is expected to cause trouble in the area starting Monday.

The snow emergency goes into effect at noon on Monday and ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

For the duration, there’s no parking on public roads throughout the town. Vehicles parked within four feet of public roads may be ticketed and towed.

Residents should also keep trash cans at least four feet in from the end of the pavement.

