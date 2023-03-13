EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – East Greenbush has declared a snow emergency ahead of the winter storm heading to the Capital Region. The area will get several inches of snow and some places could see over a foot or more.

The snow emergency will last from Monday, March 13 at noon until Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. There will be no parking on town roads during that time.

Several other communities have announced a snow emergency ahead of the winter storm set to impact the region. Check the latest from the Storm Tracker Weather Team to stay up to date with the latest weather news.