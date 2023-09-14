EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The secured lockout at all buildings in the East Greenbush Central School District have been lifted. It was put in place after Goff Middle School received non-credible threats on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Students are allowed to go outside for recess and gym class again. However, outside visitors are limited, and additional police officers are at each building as a precaution.

Superintendent Jeffrey Simons said it’s been an inconvenience, but he’s pleased with how the district responded.

“But we’re all working together with our parents and our students and our faculty and our staff to overcome it and continue to focus on what we should be focused on, which is enhancing student learning for all of our kids and being of service to our families,” he said.

The superintendent said the current safety protocols have been effective, and he is looking for more funding for better cameras and safety technology.