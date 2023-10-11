EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Franny’s Farmhouse DIY Craft Parties, located at 1 Springhurst Drive in East Greenbush, is closing its doors. Owners Terri and Derrick Petrone made the announcement in a Facebook post on October 4.

“First and foremost, we want to say thank you to all our customers, supporters, friends, family, and Franny’s staff,” said the owners. “What a fun 3.5 years it has been at the studio.”

The Petrones said the business has struggled since the pandemic started in 2020. They’ve seen price increases on products, shipping, utilities, and taxes and have had a decrease in sales.

Franny’s Farmhouse offers do-it-yourself craft workshops, walk-in crafting, and custom gifts, and holds private events such as birthday parties, networking events, and bachelorette parties. The DIY projects include crafting wood signs, tote bags, ceramics, seasonal decor, and more.

The craft studio’s last day is Saturday, October 28. All projects and retail items are 25% off. Franny’s Farmhouse is also selling tables, stools, shelving units, tools, and supplies.

The toddler room is already closed and play passes can be redeemed for merchandise, said the post. October birthday parties will run as scheduled and the staff will reach out to you by email if you have a November party planned.

Gift certificates, studio credits, craft passes, or vouchers should be redeemed at the craft studio as soon as possible, said the owners. For the last few weeks, Franny’s Farmhouse will be open October 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., October 14 from noon to 5 p.m., October 21 from noon to 5 p.m., October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., October 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and October 28 from noon to 5 p.m.

“We have truly enjoyed helping so many people create beautiful projects at the studio,” said the owners. “We do ask for everyone to be kind during this very difficult time.”