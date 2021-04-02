East Greenbush craft studio hosting Easter Bunny this weekend

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Franny’s Farmhouse DIY Craft Parties is family & veteran owned and operated by Terri & Derrick Petrone. They named their business in memory of their daughter, Francesa, who passed away.

The Pinterest inspired DIY {do it yourself} craft studio allows you to gather with your friends & family and create a project you will love!

The couple has help from their 12 year old daughter and 9 year old son.

Every event is instructor led which allows people of all crafting abilities to participate. Zero crafting experience is necessary! They will walk you through the project step by step, provide all of the necessary supplies & materials, and clean up the mess when you are done so that you can enjoy a fun, laid back, creative experience.

In June 2018, they made their crafting business official. In October 2018, they renovated their barn style garage into what is now known as “The Craft Barn”. They spend most of our time in the craft barn prepping wood and materials for events.

Want to meet the Easter Bunny? He’s stopping by the studio this weekend!