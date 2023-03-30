EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the East Greenbush Central School District’s website, all schools in the district are currently under lockdown as a precaution as advised by law enforcement. Law enforcement says threats have been made against multiple school districts within the area.

The school district is in contact with law enforcement and has been advised to stay in lockdown until further notice. School staff is currently following standard lockdown procedures, and law enforcement presence has increased as a precaution. Parents should not go to schools until further notice. All campuses are closed at this time.

