GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Battle Acres Farm, a historic 373-acre farm in the Town of Hoosick, has been permanently protected by Agricultural Stewardship Association conservation easements. The farm has been owned by the Cottrell family for over 150 years and is leased by a local dairy farm as support land.

The farm got its name from the Battle of Bennington, some of which happened on the property in 1777. The Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site is next to the property.

“My dad passed in 2005 and we sold the dairy herd in 2007. He told my mom not to sell the farm—protecting the farm was his wish,” owner Mark Cottrell said. “I feel good about what we have done here, and I know that regardless of our ability to farm in the future, it will always be available for another family.”

“Protecting the future of New York’s agricultural industry begins at the local level. As stewards of the land, it’s our duty to preserve our state’s rich farmland for our future generations, one farm at a time,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. “I congratulate the Cottrell family on permanently protecting Battle Acres Farm, a tremendous, well-deserved achievement that only adds to their long and storied agricultural legacy.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with the Cottrell family to conserve their farm,” said Chris Krahling, Senior Project Manager at ASA. “It has always been ASA’s mission to conserve productive ag land, but it’s certainly an added benefit to protect land that buffers the Bennington Battlefield and the Walloomsac River.”

With the closing of this project, the Agricultural Stewardship Association has helped 161 farm families conserve over 28,700 acres in Rensselaer and Washington counties. ASA was founded in 1990 by local farmers to conserve land and ensure a future for farming and forestry in the Capital Region.