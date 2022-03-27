TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews from the Troy Fire Department responded at 3:20 a.m. Sunday for a reported structure fire at 188 6th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to a heavy fire condition at the location and reported heavy flames coming from the building’s attic.

Photo courtesy Troy NY Firefighters IAFF Local 86.

Mutual aid from Albany and the Watervliet Arsenal responded to the scene as well. Crews as of 4:32 a.m. Sunday were still working at the scene.

One burn victim has been transported to Albany Medical Center. There is no further word on their condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Stick with NEWS10 on-air and online for updates throughout the morning.