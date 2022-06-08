TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday morning, just before 2 a.m., the Troy Fire Department was sent to 1511 Hutton Street for a reported structure fire. The person who called in the fire said the first floor of the building was going up in flames, and they were trying to evacuate the home.

When the first engines arrived at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from under the front door and called in backup for a working fire. Firefighters quickly made their way into the house and knocked down the blaze. One person was treated at the scene after breathing in smoke.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire, and their quick knockdown stopped the flames from spreading throughout the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.