Dyken Pond hosts self-guided Groundhog Day Shadow Hunt for families

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center is hosting a self-guided Groundhog Day Shadow Hunt for families and people of all ages. According to the education center, Groundhog Day is all about shadows.

Visitors can walk the Cherry Trace Trail any time during February to find 15 animal shadows. While on the trail, walkers can guess the animal and what it’s doing in winter, in addition to learning other fun facts.

The entire trail is one half mile in length. Directions are posted at our main sign.

For a complete winter program schedule, you can visit the Dyken Pond website. Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center is a Rensselaer County Park open daily during daylight hours for hiking, fishing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.