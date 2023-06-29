GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the month of July, Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center is hosting a series of events celebrating 50 years of environmental education, outdoor recreation and youth development. These events will take place on the weekend of July 8 and 9.

On both days they will be offering free kayak rentals. You must be at least 12 years old to rent a kayak and they ask that you call in advance to reserve your boat. Life jackets are available for use as well.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. you can enjoy a paddle of the lake, guided by a Friend’s of Dyken Pond Board Member. This event also requires pre-registration.

At 4 p.m. there will be a Mushroom walk hosted by Avery Stempel of Collar City Mushrooms. The walk offers an opportunity to learn to identify different mushrooms while enjoying a stroll in the forest. This event is $5 per person and requires pre-registration.

Dyken Pond is hosting a concert at the center’s outdoor amphitheater to wrap up the celebration. The show will feature the Matt Mirabile Band, a blues and swing band, to start off the celebrations. The Chuck Wagon food truck will feed hungry hikers and paddlers. Kelly Martin will be there to hold a live birds of prey demonstration during the event. The concert starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

To register for these events or to contact the center Call (518) 658-2055 or email dykenpond@gmail.com.