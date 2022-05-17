RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 19, at 6:30 p.m. Rensselaer City School District (RCSD) Superintendent, Joe Kardash, and the Rensselaer Environmental Coalition (REC) will hold a public meeting on the Dunn Landfill permit renewal process in the district’s auditorium. The event is organized by REC and hosted by RCSD.

Several speakers will make presentations addressing the various issues associated with the landfill as well as environmental justice, the permit renewal process, and how to participate in this process. Following the conclusion of the presentations, a question-and-answer period will be held.

The Dunn Landfill is a DEC permitted construction and demolition (C&D) debris landfill located in Rensselaer and North Greenbush. The landfill began accepting C&D debris in January 2015 and the current permit is in effect until July 19, 2022. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation changed the facility’s Solid Waste and Mining permit renewal process to an enhanced permit renewal process as part of the state’s ongoing monitoring of the facility.

Many complaints have been filed as residents have been experiencing smells of hydrogen sulfide, and diesel exhaust. Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel has previously called on the state to shut down Dunn Landfill following the high amounts of complaints. The frequency of these complaints continues to increase as the landfill expands closer to the Questar III BOCES, which operates within the Rensselaer City School District.