WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dunkin’ at 69 Main Avenue in Wynantskill is hosting a one-day food drive for the Hope 7 Community Center food pantry. The food drive will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

The first 50 guests to donate a non-perishable food item will receive a $5 Dunkin’ gift card. Hope 7 Community Center food pantry’s most needed non-perishable items are soup, tuna, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, kids’ cereal, and apple sauce.

“We are truly grateful to our local Dunkin’ in Wynantskill and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation for their generous grant and continued support with this one-day food drive,” said Hope 7 Community Food Pantry Coordinator Sherri Capparello. “Caring partnerships like these through Dunkin’ and local franchisee Ivo Garcia help us feed families in need.”