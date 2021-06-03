Dunkin’ to celebrate ValleyCats home opener with special gift to fans

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dunkin’ is celebrating the return of the Tri-City ValleyCats to the Capital Region. The restaurant chain will offering $5 gift cards to the first 1,000 fans at Joe Bruno Stadium on Friday, June 4 – which is National Donut Day.

In addition to serving as the ValleyCats’ debut in the Frontier League, the home opener marks the first-time fans will be welcomed back to the stands since the 2019 baseball season. The ValleyCats are set to return to The Joe with a 7 p.m. first pitch against the New Jersey Jackals as part of a six-game home stand.

“With the start of a new chapter in ValleyCats baseball at The Joe, celebrating the season opener on National Donut Day is a home run,” said Tri-City ValleyCats President Rick Murphy. “The ValleyCats are excited to continue its long-standing partnership with Dunkin’.”