Dunkin’ to celebrate ValleyCats home opener with special gift to fans

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tri-City valleycats

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dunkin’ is celebrating the return of the Tri-City ValleyCats to the Capital Region. The restaurant chain will offering $5 gift cards to the first 1,000 fans at Joe Bruno Stadium on Friday, June 4 – which is National Donut Day.

In addition to serving as the ValleyCats’ debut in the Frontier League, the home opener marks the first-time fans will be welcomed back to the stands since the 2019 baseball season. The ValleyCats are set to return to The Joe with a 7 p.m. first pitch against the New Jersey Jackals as part of a six-game home stand.

“With the start of a new chapter in ValleyCats baseball at The Joe, celebrating the season opener on National Donut Day is a home run,” said Tri-City ValleyCats President Rick Murphy. “The ValleyCats are excited to continue its long-standing partnership with Dunkin’.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire