WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday morning around 7:43 a.m., the West Sand Lake Fire Department was sent to an accident at the intersection of New York Route 43 and Route 351 in West Sand Lake. Within minutes of dispatch, firefighters arrived at the scene to find a dump truck that failed to stop and drove through the intersection, hitting an SUV and then running into a telephone pole. The crash caused wires to fall into the roadway.

Sand Lake Ambulance quickly arrived and treated one patient at the scene with minor injuries. Units remained on scene for nearly six hours while utility crews worked to stabilize and repair the damage and a heavy-duty tow truck removed the dump truck.

All lanes were re-opened as of 7:22 p.m. Saturday night. The West Sand Lake Fire Department said after the incident that they’d like to thank everyone for their patience while being diverted from your normal route of travel.